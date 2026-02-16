Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding rumours heat up after they are..., fans calls them... [Viral Video]

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding rumours refuse to die anytime soon. The couple was recently spotted, fueling wedding speculations. Read on to know more.

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding have been doing the rounds for a long time. Recently, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Although the two had arrived separately and did not walk together, they were later seen going in the same car. Because of this, the talk about their marriage has started again on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverkonda spotted together

Rashmika opted for a very simple look at the airport. She was wearing a black mask, grey trousers, and a high-neck brown top. She was seen avoiding the media and quietly walked out of the terminal with a book in her hand. She did not pose for photographers and sat straight in her car. On the other hand, Vijay was seen in a black T-shirt and light brown trousers. He had covered his face with a mask so that he did not get much attention. But a fan spotted him. Vijay posed for a picture with the fan, shook hands, and then moved on.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Videos of the two from the airport went viral on social media. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages. People love their pair and are happy to see them together. Although the two stars have not yet made any official announcement about their relationship or marriage, every picture of them together becomes a topic of discussion.

What is the wedding date of Vijay and Rashmika?

According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad. The two worked together in the film Geetha Govindam in 2018 and Dear Comrade in 2019, after which the news of their relationship started coming. In December, a close source had claimed that the two will get married on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur and later host a reception in Hyderabad. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this.

