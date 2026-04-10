Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan leak goes VIRAL: What EXPLOSIVE warning has been issued by makers?

Jana Nayagan leaked: The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan have issued a warning to culprits. According to reports, the movie was illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was initially slated for release on January 9. However, the film had to be postponed due to the delay from Censor Board. Amid the long wait for release, the film has landed in new controversy. This time around, it is about a five-minute clip of the film being reportedly leaked online. While the makers were busy waiting for a certificate from CBFC, the film's crucial sequence was made available online.

Which sequences were leaked before certification?

The viral clip which went viral across X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram and Reddit. The clip features Vijay’s introduction scene in the movie, along with its title card. According to reports, the leaked video - which lasted for five-minutes - could have been recorded during a test screening of the film in a theatre.

What action have the makers taken?

As soon as the clips were leaked and went viral on social media platforms, the makers issued an official statement through their legal counsel, Vijayan Subramanian. While talking about the film leak, Vijayan said “the film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

“It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting ,storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action,” read the statement.

The statement further mentioned that the makers have already started legal “action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan.” Producer and distributor G. Dhananjheyan took to X to share his views on the leak. He said, “All those sharing the video on tweets using fake handles must be blocked immediately by cyber cell. Team #JanaNayagan @KvnProductions must complain and stop further spread of the footage.”

All those sharing the video on tweets using fake handles must be blocked immediately by cyber cell. Team #JanaNayagan @KvnProductions must complain and stop further spread of the footage. Reading the insta post of #HVinoth makes me sad. Stop conspiracy theories, just stop… pic.twitter.com/Tu4SP1fygB — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) April 10, 2026

How have netizens reacted to leak?

The unexpected leak of Vijay-starrer has led to emotional reaction from fans. Many were quick to urge others so that they don't share the video. Some even warned of legal consequences if the video clip was shared. One fan posted, "This farewell feels completely ruined, seeing him end his career like this is one of the worst things to watch." Another comment read, "Nanba and Nanbis don't share leaked Clips."

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