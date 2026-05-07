Vijay's fans can't contain happiness as Jana Nayagan title card hails him as ‘Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu’ [Viral Video]

Fans went wild when a new title card in Jana Nayagan crowned TVK's chief with the "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu" title. So, the film isn't even out yet, but clips already flooded social media. Read further to know how fans are reacting it.

Vijay's fans can't contain happiness as Jana Nayagan title card hails him as ‘Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu’ [Viral Video]

Fans went wild when a new title card in Jana Nayagan crowned TVK’s chief with the “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu” title. So, the film isn’t even out yet, but clips already flooded social media. It was like a party inside theatres, folks shouting, dancing, waving their phones around, the second Vijay’s name flashed with the CM tag. One video even teased, “Let’s celebrate in theatres soon,” and showed just a glimpse of Vijay. Nobody knows which theatre screened it, but the excitement is impossible to miss.

The buzz came right after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam stormed the Assembly, grabbing 108 seats and putting Vijay at the center of Tamil Nadu politics. For his fans, seeing that title card felt surreal, almost like they were watching real life play out on the big screen.

Even KVN Productions joined in. Producer Venkat K Narayana hopped onto X and congratulated Vijay: “Heartiest congratulations to our 'Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.” The movie’s being billed as Vijay’s last before he dives into politics full time. Directed by H Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, it’s packed with star power.

India's first time CM title card for actor ! #TVKVijay‌ ?? pic.twitter.com/vHqDuRenku — ????_??????? ᴶᴱᴱⱽᴬ (@leodas_jeeva) May 6, 2026

But the film is still sitting in limbo. It was supposed to drop on January 9, then pushed to February, and it just never happened. Word is, politics got in the way. When the Model Code of Conduct kicked in mid-March, the Censor Board sent the film over to the Election Commission, thanks to all the political leaning. So, even as fans are celebrating Vijay as CM on screen, they’re waiting for the real show, their tickets aren’t even on sale yet.

This hits hard for a reason. It’s the first time a Tamil film has so blatantly tied its star’s real political rise to his on-screen intro, while he’s actually in the running. For Vijay’s fans, it blurs everything: actor, character, leader. They love it. Whether this “Honourable CM” tag is just a clever cut, a marketing trick, or the final edit, it turned a simple title card into a full-on political celebration.

Now everyone’s just asking one question: when does Jana Nayagan officially hit the screens? Because the crowd? They’re already waiting.

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