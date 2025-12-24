Vinod Kumar Shukla Death: Renowned Hindi writer and Jnanpith Awardee DIES at 89 due to...

Vinod Kumar Shukla Passed Away: Vinod Kumar Shukla's demise has been lamented across the literary world, and readers, other authors, and public figures have all sent their condolences.

Vinod Kumar Shukla Dies: Famous Hindi writer and winner of the Jnanpith Award Vinod Kumar Shukla died on December 23, 2025, at the age of 89 while receiving treatment at AIIMS Raipur for age related illness. Family members said that he died at 4:58 PM, thereby making his mark on writing in Hindi today. His death has been mourned around the world by the literary community, and sympathies from readers, other writers, and even public figures have poured in. In his latter months, he was acknowledged, and his health was a concern. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called him early in November to ask about his health and well-being.

TRENDING NOW

Vinod Kumar Shukla: A distinctive Hindi voice

On January 1, 1937, Vinod Kumar Shukla was born in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. Over the course of a multi-decade career, he established himself as one of the most unique voices in modern Hindi writing, fusing depth with simplicity in both prose and poetry. Shukla worked in a variety of genres, from poetry to novels and short tales, and his works frequently featured magic realism infused with profound human understanding.

Vinod Kumar Shukla's achievements

His way of narrating stories was based on usual events, but it still had a philosophical and existential echo that made the ordinary nearly as good as the extraordinary.

Among other recognitions, Shukla has left his footprint in the literary world, winning the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for his book Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rehti Thi. The Jnanpith Award in 2025 not only placed the laureate at the very top of the literary world with the most prestigious award in the country but also made him the first writer ever from Chhattisgarh to be granted this honour.

Vinod Kumar Shukla's works

Shukla's unique style, which was characterised by simplicity and rejected grandiloquent vocabulary, was a hallmark of his writing. He often created art from mundane times by probing into human feelings, social intricacies, and stillness in meditation.

The great director Mani Kaul made a film out of Shukla's first novel, "Naukar Ki Kameez," published in 1979, thus cementing Shukla's status as a storyteller adept at both literature and cinema.

Besides, there were other significant works such as the anthology of poems Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega (1992) and Khilega Toh Dekhenge. His presence is felt beyond the Hindi-speaking area because his poetry and prose have been translated into many languages.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more