Vir Das SLAMS Zepto over alleged fake Apple watch worth ₹50K, says customer care ‘Could do nothing’

Comedian Vir Das alleged on Monday that Zepto delivered a fake Apple Watch worth 50,000 that he had ordered urgently for a shoot. Read further to know everything about the tricky situation and how's the App reacting to the claims?

Vir Das SLAMS Zepto over alleged fake Apple watch worth ₹50K, says customer care ‘Could do nothing’

Vir Das needed an Apple Watch in a hurry for a shoot. He turned to Zepto, hoping for a rapid, hassle-free delivery. Instead, he says, the experience left him out ₹50,000 and questioning the whole idea of “quick-commerce.” He took to X on Monday, calling out Zepto for sending what he believes is a fake Apple Watch. “Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies?” Vir posted, tagging both the main Zepto account and its customer care. No photos, just a frustrated comedian suggesting he’d been sold a “China copy.” For Vir, it wasn’t just the dent in his wallet. The real sting was wasting time on shoot day, stuck with a knockoff instead of the real deal.

‘Do All Apple Watches Look Like This?’

According to his post, Zepto’s customer support agent told him there was nothing they could do. No solution, no next steps, just a dead end. Vir wasn’t having it: he called the whole thing a “full scam.” Online, the story blew up, sparking fresh arguments over whether these lightning-fast delivery apps can really be trusted with big-ticket gadgets. Zepto responded the same day, saying they’d started their usual process for complaints like this. They’re picking up the watch to investigate, and pointed out their special delivery protocol for expensive stuff: customers get an OTP and are supposed to check the package before sharing it. Zepto says that protects buyers and “helps us investigate the issue with our brand partners.”

As of now, No official word on whether the watch was sourced from an authorized seller or a third-party, or if it was a one-off mixup. Zepto hasn’t even confirmed whether the product was a fake, just that they’re looking into it.

Why This Hits A Nerve

If you’re spending ₹50,000 on an Apple Watch, you expect the real deal, plus a warranty and after-sales support. That’s why people usually stick to Apple Stores or trusted retailers, even if it means waiting a bit longer. But the new crop of instant-delivery apps like Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart saw an opportunity in those last-minute electronics panics. Need a charger before a flight? Sure. A phone as a surprise gift? Done. A smart watch for a shoot? Fifteen minutes, no problem.

Not Vir’s First Viral Complaint

The trouble is, all that speed comes at the cost of trust. When customer care says “nothing they could do,” that hits a nerve. It’s not just Vir that feels burned either, when a celeb with five million followers calls your company a scam, word gets around fast. Thing is, this isn’t even the first time Vir’s set the internet on fire. Not long ago, he posted a photo from a flight of another passenger’s bare feet up near the window. Half the internet called it gross, the other half told him to mind his business. He’s used to sparking debates, but this time, it’s about real money and a direct claim of counterfeit goods delivered by a major company.

The Bigger Question For Quick-Commerce

Sure, their response was by the book: arrange a pickup, promise an investigation, mention “brand partners.” But that doesn’t answer the basic question: how did a potential fake even reach a customer? When you buy pricey electronics, you expect checks, sealed boxes, verified serial numbers, reliable distributors. If a “China copy” slips through, the system’s got holes: vendor trouble, a warehouse mixup, maybe even classic return fraud where a real item gets swapped for a fake.

Zepto points to its OTP step as protection. You’re supposed to inspect the box and confirm everything before handing over the code. In theory, that’s great. In reality, most people just want their order and hand over the OTP at the door, especially if they’re short on time. Nobody wants to make a delivery guy wait while they unbox and scrutinize an Apple Watch.

What Happens Now

Zepto now has the watch and says they’re investigating. If it’s fake, the company has explaining to do. If it’s real but not what Vir expected, wrong model, damaged, or old stock, that’s also a problem. Either way, trust takes a hit. For Vir, just making this public worked: Zepto jumped to respond, other customers got a heads-up, and now everyone’s watching. For Zepto, a refund or replacement isn’t enough, they have to fix the trust gap, or risk losing customers the next time someone needs a high-end gadget in a hurry.

Quick-commerce built its brand on “you want it, you get it, fast.” But with something as expensive as an Apple Watch, you need more than speed; you need to know you’re actually getting what you paid for.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Vir Das isn’t slowing down. He was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, he even directed the film, which had Aamir Khan backing and starred Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade. Between acting, directing, and a packed stand-up schedule, it’s no wonder he tried to save time with a quick Apple Watch order. The irony? That rush ended up landing him in the middle of a whole new controversy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

