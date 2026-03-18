VIRAL Kiss Cam Controversy: Kristin Cabot finally BREAKS silence on betrayal backlash after sharing BOLD moments with her boss during Coldplay concert

Kristin Cabot was caught in an awkward moment during a Coldplay concert last summer. She was seen hugging and kissing her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, during the show.

Kristin Cabot's life changed completely after a viral video. Last year, she appeared on ‘Kiss Cam’ with her boss Andy Byron, during Coldplay's concert in July 2025. The moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. Afterward, people's attention turned to her personal life, and she faced constant criticism, trolling, and threats. The incident affected her family as well, with even her children getting scared. During the concert, Frontman Chris Martin jokingly said something about this moment, after which the matter became more discussed. After the video went viral, people started speculating about it. While some linked it to the affair, others questioned her character. Kristin Cabot faced a lot of hate on social media and even received death threats. She said the incident has completely disrupted her normal life.

What did Kristin Cabot say about the viral kiss scam scandal?

Kristin recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey's podcast. She said that after this incident, she ended all her relations with Andy Byron. According to her, there was a lack of trust and honesty in this case. "There was a big miss on honesty and integrity. He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me, and lying is a non-negotiable for me," she said. However, she refrained from revealing much about her personal life and said that she doesn't want to hurt anyone's family. She said, "I wanna be really careful, because the world spoke for me and on my behalf, and I don't wanna do that to somebody else and their family. A lot of what was represented to me was not true."

After this controversy, Kristin Cabot faced the most trouble of her career. She said that while Andy Byron is moving forward in his life and getting new work opportunities, she is finding it difficult to get work. She said, "I was left holding the bag, and I don't, you know, being the one that was attacked for this and he's remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss," she shared. "So we have no relationship now".

She said that people are avoiding giving her jobs, and she has to clean herself everywhere. She also said that she has accepted her mistake, but the punishment she has received for it is too much. "I own the poor decision that I made in that moment, and I've paid an unimaginable price for that. I have to explain and explain and justify."

Kristin Cabot said the incident had taught her a lot. She appealed to the people not to judge anyone without knowing the whole truth. According to her, a short video cannot determine a person's full identity, but this is often the case in the Internet world. She also said she would no longer remain silent and would keep her truth in front of the people.

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