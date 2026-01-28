Viral Leaked Videos 2026: Payal Gaming, Fatima Jatoi to Arohi Mim; South Asia’s biggest influencers are involved in…

The digital world has entered a frightening new period which started in January 2026. The names of several major social media influencers from India Pakistan and Bangladesh began to trend within weeks after alleged leaked videos and private content became available.

January 2026 has become quite a different and scary time for the digital world. In just a few weeks, the names of several big social media influencers from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh started trending with alleged leaked videos and private content. In most cases, these videos were not real, but AI deepfakes, edited clips, or fake links that were intended to mislead, defame, and scam people. This whole trend is now being called the AI leak epidemic.

Alina Amir, Payal Gaming, and Fatima Jatoi took strict steps against private video leak controversy

The biggest difference this time was that some influencers decided to fight openly instead of staying silent. Pakistan's Alina Amir made it clear that she will not remain silent. She pointed out with evidence that the viral video is an AI-generated deepfake and demanded strict action by tagging the government and the cybercrime department. Similarly, a video that went viral in the name of India's popular gamer Payal Gaming also turned out to be fake. They immediately lodged an FIR, after which the police confirmed that the video was fake, and some people were also detained. Fatima Jatoi also released the video and made it clear that the content spread in her name is edited and false.

TRENDING NOW

What was Arohi Mim's statement on the private video leak?

On the other hand, some influencers adopted the strategy of remaining absolutely silent. The video link of 3 minutes 24 seconds went viral in the name of Bangladesh's Arohi Mim, which was actually a betting and phishing trap. She did not make any statement on this and continued with his daily posts. According to experts, this was done deliberately so that the fake link does not get more attention. Similarly, the video of 7 minutes 11 seconds, which went viral in the name of Pakistani couple Mary and Umair, turned out to be an old vlog, which was spread with the wrong thumbnail.

What is the AI leak epidemic?

The most important thing in 2026 is that now people are starting to see these incidents not as a scandal but as a cybercrime. Cases like Payal Gaming and Alina Amir have shown that legal action and bringing out the truth not only stop rumours but also affect the culprits. At the same time, silence is also effective in some cases, especially when the links are completely fake and a scam. Overall, this period is a lesson for social media users not to trust every viral link and understand that rumours spread in the digital world are also a kind of crime.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more