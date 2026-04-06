VIRAL video alert: Ranveer Singh aka Hamza proves he can play Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait with ease

Ranveer Singh engaged the audience with his dance moves, expressions, and style. He also repeated some famous dialogues from his films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, which won people's hearts.

The third anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was celebrated with great fanfare on April 3. Many big stars attended this special occasion, but the most attention was drawn by Ranveer Singh. His energy and style made the whole atmosphere even more special. The people present there were very happy to see him. Ranveer Singh engaged the audience with his dance moves at the event. His expressions and style have impressed the audience. Ranveer Singh grooved on Gallan Goodiyan at NMACC. Many videos of this event are going viral on social media, in which Ranveer's different style is seen. Fans are loving his new look.

Ranveer Singh copies Rehman Dakait’s dialogue

During the event, Ranveer Singh also repeated some famous dialogues from his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge on stage. He said the dialogue of Akshaye Khanna from Dhurandhar, ‘Assalam Walekum Lyari’ in his own style. He further added, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aai tujhe, Jassi?” from Dhurandhar 2. The video has already gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

As soon as Ranveer said this dialogue, the audience present there started shouting 'Jassi-Jassi' loudly. Ranveer Singh was very happy to see this, and he thanked everyone. People liked his style even more, and the atmosphere was filled with full enthusiasm.

Ranveer Singh grooves at Gallan Goodiyaan

At the same event, Ranveer Singh danced to his hit song Gallan Goodiyaan. Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal were also present at the event. The special thing was that Nita Ambani was also seen dancing with him, which made the moment even more special.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 has been directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is a spy thriller that stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy. The first part of the film was released in December 2025 and earned well at the box office. The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, also broke records. In just three weeks, the film has earned more than Rs 1500 crore worldwide. Now, the film has created new records by crossing Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It became the first Hindi film to do so.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more