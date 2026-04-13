Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan screams, looks irked in clip with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan; fans call her real-life Geet

Kareena Kapoor Khan viral video: Popular actress was at Wankhede stadium to watch the IPL 2026 match of the Mumbai Indians vs the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But her recent video has fans linking her to Geet from Jab We Met.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12 to attend the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. The actress was spotted with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Within minutes of their appearance, several videos of the family went viral on social media. Dressed in Mumbai Indians jerseys, the family looked happy as they enjoyed the game. However, one viral video has also caught fans' attention wherein Kareena Kapoor looks a bit irked and can be seen lashing out at staff.

Check out viral video

Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan lose her cool?

As evident from the viral video, Kareena Kapoor was seen waiting patiently with her for the lift at the Wankhede Stadium, when fans suddenly gathered to take photos. In the sudden and unexpected chaos, the actress looked a tad irked and was seen in an argument with reportedly her staff. It is still not clear what the discussion was about and if the people she was speaking to was from her team. If you watch the video closely, you'd also hear her asking Saif, "What is happening?"

As soon as the family enters the lift, Kareena Kapoor looks into the mirror, appears calm, and is again seen giving instructions.

Why did fans call Kareena 'Geet'?

Fans were quick to call Kareena Kapoor Khan, the real-life Geet. For the unversed, Geet is an iconic character played by Kareena in Jab We Met. It was about Geet's expressive reactions and impulsive energy. Much like Geet, Kareena too laughed, smiled, get annoyed, speak her mind, and move on in seconds. Many were impressed with her same unfiltered charm in recent video. Her mood shifts, dramatic expressions, and carefree confidence feel straight out of Geet’s personality. One comment read, "Geet vibes". Another netizen posted, "Exactly they say the same thing. Leave us alone. But public doesn't listen. It's also not the public's fault. They are fans of these celebs". Next post read, "Camera ko dekhate hi Kitana pose marti hai". A few other posts read, "Privileged? You got a problem don't venture outside"; "Girls are always girls. Look kareena kapoor is love."

What is keeping Kareena Kapoor busy these days?

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen play Avni, Ajay Devgn's wife from Singham 2, in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Next, she will be featured in Dayraa. The much-anticipated film - has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and features Prithviraj Sukumaran. According to reports, it will be released later this year. The investigative crime thriller has been produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The filming of the upcoming project was finished in December 2025.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more