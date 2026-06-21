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Viral video: Shahid Kapoor marks International Yoga Day with young fans, shares strong message

Early this morning, Shahid Kapoor arrived at the DIVJAY Foundation, where he interacted with children and took part in yoga activities. As expected, the star left several fans and onlookers delighted.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: June 21, 2026 1:10 PM IST
Viral video: Shahid Kapoor marks International Yoga Day with young fans, shares strong message

Viral video: Shahid Kapoor marks International Yoga Day with young fans, Internet loves it

As the 12th International Yoga Day arrived, Bollywood celebrities got into fitness mode. They not only performed yoga but also inspired their fans to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Stars explained the several benefits of yoga, and this year was no different. Earlier. Akshay Kumar made sure all eyes were on him when he participated in yoga event in Delhi. For the unversed, he had joined by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the special session. Shahid Kapoor too joined the list of celebrities who performed yoga. The Bollywood star, who was recently seen in Cocktail 2, was seen participating in Yoga Day celebrations.

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What lesson did Shahid Kapoor teach kids?

Shahid Kapoor spent some quality time with children as he joined them for a special yoga session on International Yoga Day. speaking to them, Shahid stressed on the importance of yoga and India's rich heritage. He said Yoga is a part of our legacy and heritage, and that kids are the future of our country.

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Shahid was also quick to highlight the many benefits of yoga and encouraged the kids to make it a part of their daily routine. He added that yoga teaches people how to manage their emotions and stay balanced in life.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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