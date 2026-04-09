Viral Video: Thalapathy Vijay SLAMS wife Sangeetha Sornalingam for 'DEFAMING' him before elections?

TVK chief Vijay has shared his reaction on ongoing divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. During a public rally, the actor-turned-politician accused "people" of trying to defame him ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Looks like things are getting extremely intense around Thalapathy Vijay. Even as the star keeps full focus on his work and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), his personal life continues to make headlines. Amid ongoing divorce buzz with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, Vijay has finally shared his perspective while attending a public event on April 8. Even though Vijay didn’t get into details, he made it clear that he believes that certain 'people' are doing everything possible to defame him - particularly with elections around the corner. His message? Vijay won't let the noise distract him.

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Did Vijay take a dig at his wife?

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting solo in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election. It will be held in a single phase on April 23. Ahead of the election, Vijay was seen in one of the rallies where he said, "The people around me waited for many years & tried to defame me 30 days before the elections."

Many felt, Vijay was directly hinting at his wife.

Did Vijay talk about his bond with Trisha Krishnan?

The actor further added, "That didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people." People were quick to connect this statement with Trisha Krishnan. A user posted on X, "No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from Trisha. Now it all makes sense." Another post read, "He had an illegal affair, and now he’s giving a ‘mass’ speech on top of that, what a joke."

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After reports suggested that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, and accused him of infidelity, among other allegations, several people commented on the nature of Vijay and Trisha's relationship. Trisha was subjected to intense criticism on social media after she attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Vijay. The appearance happened soon after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce.

While talking about his personal front, Vijay also slammed Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He referred to the DMK-ruled government a "cash box alliance" and said that they built the coalition on "looted funds." He also referred to the ruling government as a "caretaker government". He ended his speech by saying, "For others, this may just be an election, but for those in the TVK, it is an emotion."

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