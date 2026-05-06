Viral Video: Why did Ranbir Kapoor get angry at paps while posing with Alia Bhatt? Fans react 'You can't...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face paparazzi chaos at a family screening in Mumbai, actor reacts firmly as fans back his call for privacy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out for a family evening on Tuesday to attend a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, a film starring Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. What was supposed to be a nice, relaxed family outing turned a bit awkward because of overenthusiastic paparazzi.

Paps rush towards Ranbir, Alia

As the couple arrived in Mumbai, photographers crowded around their car, trying to click pictures from every possible angle. Ranbir seemed visibly irritated and lost his cool for a moment. In videos that have now gone viral on social media, he can be seen asking the photographers to step back and give them some space.

Ranbir loses his cool at paps

“Aap logon ko photo chaiyeh… Chalo,” Ranbir said, before suggesting they move to a better spot so he and Alia could pose properly. He remained polite but firm while requesting the paps to maintain some distance. The photographers were also heard telling each other, “Peeche hat, peeche.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Famee (@filmyfamee)

Ranbir keeps it casual, Alia looks stylish in...

For the outing, Ranbir kept it casual in a muted teal polo shirt paired with loose beige trousers. Alia looked stylish in an all-black ensemble with a structured shirt and wide-legged pants. She completed her look with small hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

Fans came in support of Ranbir

After the clip surfaced online, many people came out in support of Ranbir. Several social media users questioned why photographers often crowd celebrities and don’t maintain a respectful distance, especially when they’re with family.

One comment read, “The paparazzi need to maintain a certain distance from celebrities .. you cannot come too close or push your cameras in their face .. and most important just because you have a camera or mobile phone it doesn't mean one can start clicking pictures .. ask for their permission and then click.”

Ranbir and Alia's workfront

Alia will soon appear in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In addition to Alia, the movie features Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. After the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which Alia received a National Award for Best Actress, this is her second project with Bhansali.

Ranbir is presently anticipating the release of Ramayana, in which he will play Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Yash plays Ravana, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie.

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