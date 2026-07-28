Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma BUY Rs 18 crore apartment in Versova adding another asset to their real estate portfolio

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reportedly purchased a luxury Rs 18.29 crore apartment in Mumbai's Versova. The new home adds to the couple's growing real estate portfolio, which already includes premium properties in Alibaug and Gurugram.

Image credit:instagram/anushkasharma

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have added another high-end property to their growing real estate collection. The couple has reportedly bought a luxury apartment worth Rs 18.29 crore in Mumbai’s Versova area, even though they continue to spend most of their time in London with their children, Vamika and Akaay. According to a report by The Telegraph, Virat and Anushka are currently living in London’s upscale Notting Hill neighbourhood, though the couple has never officially confirmed their address. Earlier this year, they also made news for investing in a second property in Alibaug.

Luxury apartment in Versova

As per property records accessed by Zapkey and quoted by Hindustan Times, the new apartment is located on one of the higher floors of the Godrej Skyshore project in Andheri West’s Versova locality.

The home comes with a 316 sq ft exclusive area and three dedicated parking spaces. The property transaction was registered on July 21, 2026. The couple reportedly paid Rs 1.09 crore in stamp duty along with Rs 30,000 as registration charges. Based on the sale value and carpet area, the apartment was purchased at an estimated Rs 69,159 per sq ft, reflecting the strong demand for luxury homes in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Another major investment in Alibaug

This isn’t the couple’s only recent real estate purchase. In January 2026, Virat and Anushka reportedly bought more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Alibaug for approximately Rs 37.86 crore.

According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the deal included two adjoining land parcels covering nearly 21,010 square metres and was officially registered on January 13, 2026.

The couple has been steadily expanding its presence in Alibaug. Back in 2022, they bought an eight-acre plot for something like Rs 19 crore, and later they put up a flashy holiday villa that had a temperature-controlled pool, a custom-built kitchen, four baths, a jacuzzi, landscaped garden patches, covered parking, plus staff quarter rooms.

Virat Kohli’s luxury real estate portfolio

Over the years, Virat Kohli has invested in several high-end properties across India. One of his most talked-about purchases was a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Worli locality. Spread across 7,171 square feet on the 35th floor, the four-bedroom residence was reportedly bought for Rs 34 crore in 2016, although later reports claimed that the booking was eventually cancelled.

The cricket star also owns an expansive 10,000 sq ft mansion in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1, reportedly valued at around Rs 80 crore. The luxurious home has a private swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and a bunch of premium lifestyle amenities that feel kinda tailored. With a bunch of high-value investments spread across Mumbai, Alibaug and Gurugram, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma keep showing up as some of India’s most prominent celebrity investors in the luxury real estate space.

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