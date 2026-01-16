Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma EXPAND property portfolio, buy HUGE land in Alibaug for whopping Rs...

Virat and Anushka purchased two plots, one of which is around 3.6 acres in size and the other is 1.55 acres, according to ET. The acquisition highlights the town's development as a high-end residential market on the outskirts of Mumbai and adds to the expanding list of expensive residential land transactions in Alibaug.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricket player Virat Kohli have purchased an extensive piece of property in the coastal town of Alibaug. Together, the two adjacent plots cover more than 5.19 acres. For a total payment of Rs 37.86 crore, the couple purchased the lands in Zirad village in Raigad district. This is the second piece of land they have purchased in the seaside town. In order to construct their home, Kohli and Sharma purchased an approximately 8-acre plot of property here in 2022. According to paperwork retrieved via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics company, the most recent transaction was recorded on Tuesday and required stamp duty payments of almost Rs 2.27 crore.

The couple purchased two plots, one of which is around 3.6 acres in size and the other is 1.55 acres, according to ET. The acquisition highlights the town's development as a high-end residential market on the outskirts of Mumbai and adds to the expanding list of expensive residential land transactions in Alibag.

Why is Alibaug attracting plot buyers?

Alibaug, the coastal town opposite to the Mumbai harbour, has witnessed an upsurge in the activity of residential lands over the past few years mainly because of the growing popularity of low-density buildings and better connectivity.

Ferry and speedboat services, along with infrastructure developments such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, have drastically reduced travel times between south Mumbai and Alibag, thus making the area very accessible for daily commuters.

