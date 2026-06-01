Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's VIRAL dance video after RCB's IPL win takes internet by storm, melts fans hearts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's adorable dance and heartfelt celebration after RCB's second consecutive IPL title win have gone viral, winning hearts across social media.

A video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 triumph is going around social media like crazy, and fans are really into the couple’s candid kind of sweet and happy moments, right after that big win. RCB got their second consecutive IPL trophy after beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. Sure the win was a huge, historic thing for the franchise, but honestly it was Virat and Anushka’s after match celebration that very quickly turned into one of those most discussed highlights of the night.

Anushka-Virat's dance video

In a video shared by RCB, the couple is seen dancing together at the teams after party. Around them, teammates, support staff, family members and close friends were all there and Virat , and Anushka looked totally immersed in the celebrations like they didn’t want to stop. Virat was also caught in a little, fun dance moment with former cricketer and RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, which added to the festive vibe.

???? ?????’? ??????????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ? Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Qmxxv6QtG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026

This win marked another huge milestone for RCB. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, the team successfully defended their IPL title, becoming only the third franchise in league history to achieve the feat after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. RCB restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8 before comfortably chasing down the target with two overs to spare.

Virat's outfit catches fans' attention

Apart from the celebrations, Virat’s outfit also caught the attention of fans. He wore a T-shirt carrying the message, "One felt nice, we did twice," a playful reference to RCB’s back-to-back title victories. The slogan quickly became a talking point among supporters online.

Anushka, meanwhile, celebrated the victory in her own special way. She later shared a picture of Virat on her Instagram Story, highlighting his now-viral T-shirt and adding a simple heart emoji.

The emotional moments had actually begun much earlier. As soon as RCB sealed the victory, Anushka, who was watching from the VIP stands, stood up to applaud the team. Virat spotted her from the field and responded by blowing flying kisses in her direction. Anushka’s delighted reaction got captured on camera, and it kind of drew cheers from fans in the stadium and online alike. For a lot of supporters the couple’s genuine happiness perfectly caught the feeling of a memorable night for RCB and its devoted fanbase too.

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