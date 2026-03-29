Virat Kohli’s flying kiss moment with Anushka Sharma after RCB dominant win goes VIRAL; fans call it 'still dating era'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets. After winning the match, Virat Kohli looked at the stands and sent a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma. The video is going viral on social media. Read on to know more.

IPL 2026: The opening match of IPL 2026 was full of thrills, great performances and a lovely romantic moment. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma too are enjoying their holiday. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets. After winning the match, Virat Kohli looked at the stands and sent a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma. Anushka smiled and gave him a flying kiss in response. The moment went viral on social media and fans loved it. Anushka was sitting with the players of the RCB women's team at that time, including captain Smriti Mandhana.

Watch the video here:

Fans reaction on Virat Kohli's viral video

Fans were waiting for such moments for a long time and Virat Kohli’s viral kissing gesture won fans heart. A user commented, "Please someone tell them they are already married". Another user said, "Why does this feel like 2014 ?❤️" A person wrote, "Absolute GOATED King????? behaviour." A user said, "Why is everyone smiling ???" Someone commented, "Manifesting Relationship like this ?Forever ♾" A fan said, "There is a child inside Virat Kohli and we all love to see it."

Virat Kohli masterclass innings

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls. His innings included 5 fours and 5 sixes. RCB chased down the 202-run target in just 15.4 overs. Kohli said after the match that he always tries to give 100% when he comes back after a break and keeps himself mentally prepared.

All about IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH

Devdutt Padikkal also played a brilliant game in this match and scored 61 runs in just 26 balls. At the same time, Rajat Patidar played a quick innings of 31 runs to make the team's victory easy. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan scored 80 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Aniket Verma played a quick-fire innings of 43 runs as the team posted a score of 201 runs.

However, despite scoring such a big score, SRH's bowling was weak and they could not stop the RCB batsmen. After the match, Ishan Kishan said that the team has to improve in bowling. The match was also emotional, as the players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in memory of the fans who died in a tragic incident last year. Overall, this match was full of great performances and emotional moments.

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