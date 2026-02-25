VIROSH Wedding: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reaches Udaipur to attend Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s big day

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has played an important role in the lives of both stars. He worked with Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy which was a big hit and boosted his career and with Rashmika in Animal which was a blockbuster.

Popular actors of South Indian cinema, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are going to tie the knot on 26 February 2026 in Udaipur. The wedding is said to be a private affair with only close friends and family invited. Both actors kept their relationship private for a long time, but now have shared the information of the beginning of this new life with their fans. There is a lot of excitement among the fans about this wedding, and people are waiting for photos and videos of this special occasion.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrives for VIROSH wedding

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has arrived in Udaipur for the event. His video is going viral on social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has played an important role in the careers of both these actors. He directed Vijay Deverakonda in the film Arjun Reddy, which brought Vijay great recognition. At the same time, he worked with Rashmika Mandanna in the film Animal, which is among the most successful films of his career.

All about Vijay-Rashmika's wedding

After the wedding in Udaipur, the couple planned to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. Many big names from the film industry were present at the event. Several celebrities from the Bollywood and South Indian film industries are expected to attend the wedding. The main ceremony of the wedding has been kept private, but the reception is set to be held on a grand scale, so that their professional colleagues and others can also be a part of this joyous occasion.

PM Modi sends best wishes to Rashmika and Vijay

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly congratulated Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna and their family on the marriage. This is being considered an honorable and memorable moment for them.

Rashmika-Vijay special name for their wedding

A few days ago, Rashmika and Vijay shared an emotional message for their fans. They said that their fans gave them the name Virosh, which is a combination of their names. In honor of this name, they have named their wedding 'The Wedding of Virosh'. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to congratulate them and send their best wishes.

