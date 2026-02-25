VIROSH Wedding Update: What time will Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married in Udaipur?

One of the most popular couple of South cinema, Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie knot soon. The haldi and mehendi ceremony of the couple has been held today, and the wedding has been fixed for tomorrow, February 26, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is currently the talk of the town. According to reports, the two are likely to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun on February 24. This special celebration with family and close friends is being held in the beautiful city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Who will attend Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding?

Many celebrities from the film industry will attend the wedding. Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, and close friends are also present at the special occasion. The wedding will be preceded by a private ceremony with light-hearted events, music, and family functions. The couple is enjoying their special moments only with their close ones.

Tamannaah Bhatia comments on Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted outside a store in Mumbai. When the photographers present there told her about Rashmika's wedding, she smiled and said, “Congratulations.”

What time will Rashmika-Vijay get married?

According to sources, the haldi and mehendi ceremonies have been held on Wednesday, with only family and close friends in attendance. The auspicious time for the wedding has been fixed at 8 am on February 26. The wedding will be special as it will include both Telugu and Kodava traditions. This will respect the culture and customs of both families. The ceremony is planned to be simple and traditional.

PM Modi’s message of best wishes to Vijay-Rashmika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his best wishes to the couple and their families. In his letter, he said, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures of Vijay and Rashmika.

