VIROSH Wedding Update: Will PM Modi attend Vijay–Rashmika’s marriage ceremony in Udaipur? What was his letter to the couple about?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. On the special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a special letter to the couple. Read on to know,

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is one of the most talked about events in the South Indian film industry. The couple will tie the knot on February 26. On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the newly married couple. News of the marriage has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

What was PM Modi’s letter to the couple about?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a special letter to Vijay Deverakonda’s parents. In this letter, he also thanked them for receiving the wedding invitation. He wrote, " It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

PM Modi’s best wishes to Rashmika and Vijay

In his message, the Prime Minister said that marriage is a new and beautiful chapter in the life of two people. Referring to the Indian tradition of Sakha Saptapadi Bhava, he said that after walking seven steps together, husband and wife become life-long partners and friends. He hoped that Vijay and Rashmika's relationship will be filled with love, trust, and respect, and the two will spend a happy life together.

In his letter, the Prime Minister also said that both actors have been part of many stories in films and have played different characters. He said, "Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."

He added, "May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners." PM ended his speech with, "My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion."

Fans and the industry are delighted.

After the news of the marriage came out, there was an atmosphere of happiness among the film industry and fans. Many actors and friends are also congratulating the couple on their new beginning. Fans have been eagerly waiting for pictures and videos from the wedding.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more