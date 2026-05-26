Vishal Dadlani LAUGHS OFF ‘Indian Idol 16’ exit rumours after PM Modi remark

Read further on how Vishal Dadlani reacted to claims he was removed over his PM Modi remark.

Vishal Dadlani LAUGHS OFF ‘Indian Idol 16’ exit rumours after PM Modi remark

Vishal Dadlani isn’t leaving Indian Idol anytime soon. The rumors about him being dropped from the show? He shot them down himself. After some reports went viral saying he'd been removed because of his comments on the NEET paper leak, Vishal decided to address it head on. He posted a video on Instagram, straight from the Indian Idol set. At first, he pretended to cry, then broke out laughing and announced, “Here I am, baby!” Bottom line: he’s still there. He added a caption too: “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There’s a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”

What Started the Rumours?

Not long ago, Vishal criticized the government over the NEET paper leak scandal. He didn’t mince words and called out the country's “sad state.” He even wrote, “Aise jahil gawaron ko please power mai mat daliye.” That ruffled some feathers. Pretty soon, rumors popped up claiming he’d been kicked off Indian Idol 16 as a result. The story spread lightning fast.

Fans Back Vishal’s Blunt Take

It went viral, too. His fans filled the comments, cheering him on for calling out fake news and standing his ground. People pointed out that celebrities often get attacked for speaking up about social and political stuff but Vishal’s never been one to stay quiet.

Besides, he’s not just any judge. As one half of the popular Vishal Shekhar duo, and someone who’s always outspoken, he’s used to controversy. He’s been judging Indian Idol for years, and this time he’s made one thing clear: the exit rumors aren’t true. Vishal Dadlani isn’t going anywhere.

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