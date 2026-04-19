‘Wamiqa is her own person’: Akshay Kumar shuts down VIRAL comparisons to Aishwarya Rai, defends co-star

Akshay Kumar has spoken up for his Bhooth Bangla co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, as she was getting compared to different actresses, fans are loving as the actor took a stand for her co-stars.

Akshay Kumar has spoken up for his Bhooth Bangla co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, saying she should be recognized for who she is instead of being compared to other actresses all the time. People online often point out how much Wamiqa resembles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, mostly because of her eyes and facial features. Some even say she looks like Katrina Kaif. But Akshay doesn’t think these comparisons are fair. He believes they overlook Wamiqa’s unique journey.

“She has her own identity,” Akshay said in a recent interview. Sure, her eyes might remind people of Aishwarya’s, but he insisted Wamiqa has carved out a place for herself in the industry. He praised how hard she works and reminded everyone she didn’t get an easy start. She began with Punjabi films and slowly made her way into Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil movies.

He also pointed out that Wamiqa isn’t afraid to try different genres and that she’s building her career her own way. As for Wamiqa, she’s always handled the comparisons with humor. Earlier this year, when a video of hers went viral and people compared her to other actresses again, she just joked around in the comments and laughed it off.

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Akshay and Wamiqa are currently working together in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. This film is also a new chapter for Akshay and director Priyadarshan, a pair with a long list of hit comedies behind them. Bhooth Bangla brings in familiar faces like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu, mixing spooky moments with laughs.

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