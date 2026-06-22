Did Samay Raina’s US Visa really get REVOKED? Here’s what really happened

So, what actually happened? Let's break this down who posted that viral tweet, how people fell for it, and what's really going on with Samay and his big Netflix return.

Did Samay Raina’s US Visa really get REVOKED? Here’s what really happened

The internet exploded after the first episode of India’s Got Latent 2. Then came a fake Trump tweet that tried to drag Samay Raina into the chaos. If you checked X this week, you probably saw it, a screenshot showing Trump 'roasting' Samay Raina and claiming his US visa got yanked after Latent Season 2 dropped. It looked pretty real. It went everywhere. But yes, it was completely fake, yes fake.

The Fake Trump Tweet Everyone Bought

On June 21, a post started making the rounds: “I’ve instructed Homeland Security to REVOKE Samay Raina’s visa. This ‘comedian’ disrespects great nations and greater women like Alia Bhatt. SAD!” The profile pic, blue tick, angry all-caps energy, it had all the right ingredients to fool people. Within hours, 'Samay Raina Visa' was trending. Meme pages jumped in. Even a few news sites ran with it before anyone bothered to verify.

If Samay Raina joked about Trump and Trump actually reacted like this… ?bro that’s insecurity, not leadership pic.twitter.com/M6Eu0qcp8v — pookie (@pookieejee) June 21, 2026

Trump never posted it. The account was @RealTrumpParody, a verified parody page with 'Parody' right there in the bio. Thanks to X’s new blue ticks, anyone can look official, and this guy played the part.

Meet the Mind Behind the Fake Trump

Turns out, the post came from a US-based meme maker who’s been running parody Trump accounts since 2024. His bio couldn’t be clearer: “Parody. Not affiliated with Donald J. Trump.” But of course, when folks share screenshots, that detail gets cropped out. After the tweet exploded, the guy even posted: “Chill guys, it’s a joke. Samay Raina is safe. Alia Bhatt is safe. My follower count is also safe now.” By then, the tweet had over 2 million views. Community Notes finally slapped it as fake, but that was too late, WhatsApp groups were already announcing Samay was banned from America.

Why Did This Fake Go Viral?

The first episode of Latent Season 2 hit on June 20, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Samay went in hard, roasting Jigra, Cannes 2026, Alpha delays, and taking jabs at Alia’s early acting days. Alia dished it right back, her punchline, 'tonight I’m still alive,' directly poked fun at Samay’s Still Alive tour. The clips hit 50 million views in a day and went viral on all social media platforms, so when a 'Trump is angry' tweet popped up, people just bought it, Trump butting into an Indian roast show? Weirdly believable in today’s internet considering his overall internet presence except, none of it was real.

What Really Happened With Episode 1

The actual numbers are off the charts, Episode 1 racked up 12 million YouTube views in 48 hours, and currently sits at almost 32 million and jumped straight to #1 on Netflix India’s Top 10. Netflix isn’t dropping exact numbers, but by most trackers, Latent 2 pulled bigger crowds than almost any Bollywood film this year. Alia proved A-listers aren’t too precious for a little back-and-forth and opened doors for more A-listers on these comedy panels. This season, the show’s hitting both YouTube and Netflix, a first. If Episode 1 set the tone, Season 2 is only gonna get wilder.

What’s ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Actually About?

In case you missed Season 1, it’s not your typical talent hunt. It’s a roast panel, hiding behind that label. Samay brings comedians, influencers, and now Bollywood stars around the table, they rip into the contestants, each other, and whatever’s hot in pop culture. Season 1 vanished after all the Ranveer Allahabadia dust-ups and FIRs. YouTube took it down. Samay went off the grid, toured, then re-emerged with Netflix backing. Season 2 leans right into the chaos, the tagline is literally 'Gaaliyaan toh padegi.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Episodes drop every two weeks. The rumor mill says Shehnaaz Gill, Elvish Yadav, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, and Ranveer Singh will show up. Nothing is confirmed yet, but after Alia, anything sounds possible.

Did the Fake Controversy Help or Hurt?

Honestly, it worked in Samay’s favor. 'Samay Raina' trended worldwide for 18 hours. Google searches for India’s Got Latent jumped 300%. People who’d never heard of the show clicked on Episode 1, just to see what 'made Trump angry.' Samay handled it like he always does, with a joke and the parody account guy scored too, he picked up 80,000 followers off the whole thing.

So, in the end, Samay Raina’s US visa is fine and episode 1 showed Samay isn’t pulling any punches after last year’s ban, Netflix just gave him a bigger platform and this fake beef is just the first of many viral moments this season will deliver, so if you’re waiting for Samay to get cancelled, you’ll be waiting a while because he just got renewed.

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