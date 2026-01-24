What really happened during Smriti Mandhana’s wedding? Palaash Muchhal was caught in bed with…, was dragged and assaulted by…; cricketer’s close friend REVEALS…

According to reports Smriti Mandhana's wedding was called off after Palaash reportedly caught cheating on her. Now, a new and shocking claim has emerged in this case. Read on to know more.

Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal's wedding, scheduled for November 2025, was abruptly cancelled. This news was widely circulated in the media and on social media. The real reason for the cancellation of the wedding was not revealed then, due to which many rumors began to spread. Some reports said that Palaash cheated on Smriti, while some claimed that Smriti's father's health suddenly deteriorated, due to which the wedding had to be postponed.

Palaash Muchhal caught in bed with another woman

Now, a new and shocking claim has emerged in this case. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Smriti Mandhana's friend and producer Vidhyan Mane has levelled serious allegations against Palaash Muchhal. Vidnyan said he was present at the wedding when Palaash was allegedly caught in a compromising position with another woman. According to her, the incident took place on November 23, 2025, and the atmosphere had become quite tense. He also claimed that Palaash was beaten up by some Indian women cricketers present there. In her words, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

Palaash Muchhal in legal controversy

Vidnyan Mane further revealed that he is Smriti's childhood friend and was introduced to Palaash through the Mandhana family. He alleged that Palaash took around Rs 40 lakh from him in the name of investment in a film project, but later cheated him. The film hasn't released yet. Vidnyan says that he has also filed a complaint against Palaash in Sangli regarding this matter and he has all the necessary evidence.

Not only this, but Vidnyan also accused Palaash's family of blackmailing. He said that when he refused to put in more money, the family started threatening him. According to Vidnyan, Palaash's mother, Amita Muchhal, told him that the budget of the film has increased, and if they do not invest Rs 10 lakh more, they won't get their money back. Due to this pressure and threats, he was forced to file a complaint with the police. He said, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to Rs. 1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another Rs. 10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint. I have saved all proofs including my chats and phone conversations that I’m willing to share with the police and the media.”

All about Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to get married on November 23, 2025, but the wedding was called off on the same day. Initially, it was said that this happened due to the ill health of Smriti's father. Later, Palaash was accused of cheating on social media, and a woman also shared screenshots of alleged chats with him. Eventually, Smriti herself officially announced the break-up of the marriage. After this, Palaash also issued a statement confirming the cancellation of the marriage and calling all the allegations of cheating baseless rumours.

