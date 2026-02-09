What really happened? Prakash Raj OPENS up on Spirit controversy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prakash Raj was considered to be one of the most important characters in the film Spirit. However, according to claims, he is no longer a part of the film. Now, Prakash himself has spoken about the controversy.

The discussions of the film Spirit have been going on for a very long time. Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone walked out of the film due to differences over working hours and was replaced by Triptii Dimri. On Sunday, social media and some reports claimed that popular actor Prakash Raj had also left the film due to creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. These rumours have once again started making rounds about the film.

What really happened between Prakash Raj and Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

According to reports, Prakash Raj and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had an argument over a particular scene and the execution of the script during the shooting. It was being said that Prakash Raj was not satisfied with the scene, after which he decided to walk out of the project. However, on all these claims, Prakash Raj himself has broken the silence and put forth the truth.

Did Prakash Raj quits Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s spirit?

In an exclusive conversation with HT City, Prakash Raj called all these reports completely false. “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it,” he said. He also confirmed that he is still a part of Spirit and has not quit the film. It is to be noted that Prakash Raj's voice was also included in the sound story of the film released in October, which makes it clear that his role is important in the film.

Spirit is being considered as one of the biggest films to come. The film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. When the first look of the film was released in December, there was tremendous enthusiasm among the audience about it. Along with Prabhas, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role.

On the whole, the reports of Prakash Raj quitting the film have turned out to be just rumours. The actor himself has denied these claims and clarified that he continues to be a part of Spirit.

