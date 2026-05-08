What sparked the ban on The Bengal Files? Vivek Agnihotri film's controversy EXPLAINED

The Bengal Files is finally coming to West Bengal. The release date is May 15, 2026. Read further to know what was the reason behind this delay and how the new goverment is changing the scene.

What sparked the ban on The Bengal Files? Vivek Agnihotri film's controversy EXPLAINED

When The Bengal Files rolled out across India in September 2025, West Bengal was quiet. No showtimes, no posters, nothing. Even though the Mamata Banerjee government never officially banned the film, nobody in Bengal got to watch it.

So what was going on if there wasn’t a ban?

Turns out, theatre owners were the ones who pulled the plug. Across the state, they all decided not to show the film. Some said it was just a scheduling issue, they had other movies lined up and not enough screens to go around. Others pointed to packed calendars as their excuse. But the filmmakers didn’t buy those explanations. Director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Pallavi Joshi said there was an “unofficial ban.” According to them, theatre owners were getting pressured behind the scenes, and nobody wanted to risk angering the ruling party’s workers. Basically, better safe than sorry.

Things heated up when Pallavi Joshi wrote directly to President Droupadi Murmu. In her letter, she listed their problems: false FIRs, police blocking their trailer, newspapers refusing to carry their ads. She even wrote about threats to her family and accused the local political workers of scaring theatre owners into silence. “There is no official ban, yet an unofficial ban silences the film before people can see it,” she wrote.

Then there was a new twist. The family of Gopal Mukherjee, Gopal Patha took the fight to court. They said the film showed their relative in a bad light, without their consent. Police even filed an FIR. Joshi, though, dismissed the claims in a later interview. She insisted there was no disrespect, and promised the truth would come out once people actually saw the film.

Now, after sitting on the sidelines for a year, The Bengal Files is finally coming to West Bengal. The release date is May 15, 2026. What changed? The BJP’s win in the state, which flipped the political script. Back when the film first released, people called it propaganda. Theatre owners wanted nothing to do with it. But with a new government in charge, theatres are finally opening their doors.

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