What's the SECRET behind Alia Bhatt's glass glow? Try her 4 ingredient gut friendly skin snack

Read further to know what's the secret behind Alia Bhatt's glowing skin and what are the 4-ingredient mix that the actress swears by for perfect skin.

What's the SECRET behind Alia Bhatt's glass glow? Try her 4 ingredient gut friendly skin snack (Instagram)

Turns out, Alia Bhatt’s famous glass skin isn’t about pricey products or fancy facials. She strolled into Cannes 2026 looking completely radiant glossy cheeks, a hint of blush, barely-there lip color, and that insane glow everyone envies. So what’s her secret? Honestly, you’ll probably find it in your own kitchen.

The ‘Skin Snack’ She Told Marie Claire France About

While chatting with Marie Claire France, Alia spilled her go-to for healthy skin. It’s not some complicated ritual. It’s just four things, tossed together: A tablespoon of ghee, A bit of jaggery, A spoon of crushed peanuts, A spoonful of coconut (grated or desiccated), Mix them up. Eat. Done. Alia’s a big fan of ghee, she calls it her hero ingredient. She says this combo helps her gut and keeps her skin happy. She’s got a point; each part does something legit.

What’s Actually In Alia’s Snack?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YASHASVI RATHI (@yashasvirathi)

Ghee packs healthy fats, so your skin stays soft and bouncy, Coconut brings fiber and more good fats to, help your skin barrier keep strong. Peanuts add protein, which is key for repair. Jaggery sweetens things up but also gives you iron and aids digestion. It’s fuel for your gut, and healthy gut usually equals healthy skin.

Cannes 2026: The Glow Takes Center Stage

Alia’s been impossible to miss at Cannes, she’s everywhere as a L’Oréal ambassador, hopping from event to event in dreamy gowns. Day one, she wore peach and flowers, straight out of a modern fairy tale. Day two, she went full-on Cinderella in an ivory gown and tulle clouds. People loved the looks, sure, but what really blew up was her snack reveal. Fans can’t get enough of tips like this, simple, Indian, and easy for anyone to try.

How To Try It Yourself

No need for a recipe. Just grab a tablespoon of ghee, a chunk or spoon of jaggery, a spoonful of crushed peanuts, and a bit of coconut. Stir and eat it mid-morning or whenever that 4 p.m. slump hits. Sweet, nutty, filling no stove required.

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