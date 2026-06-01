When and where to watch Brown: Karisma Kapoor’s dark detective series DROPS this June

Read further on Brown OTT release date, cast, and Karisma Kapoor's role as detective Rita Brown.

When and where to watch Brown: Karisma Kapoor’s dark detective series DROPS this June

Karisma Kapoor is back with a bang in Brown, a crime thriller that’s already turning heads. This is her first lead role in a web series, and it’s a big one, she takes on a tough, complex character in a show that dives deep into the shadows of Kolkata. Directed by Abhinay Deo (the guy behind Delhi Belly and 24), Brown pulls its story from Abheek Barua’s bestselling novel City of Death, so you know you’re in for some serious drama and suspense.

When and Where to Watch Brown

You won’t have to wait long to catch it. Brown starts streaming on ZEE5 from June 5, 2026. The cast is packed with heavy hitters: Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Jisshu Sengupta, Helen, KK Raina, Meghna Malik, Shaan, and Ajinkya Deo join Karisma to bring this world to life. The plot circles around a high-profile teenage murder, but it’s so much more than just a whodunit. The show really digs into issues like trauma, addiction, corruption, and how violence leaves a mark on everyone trying to survive it.

What really sets Brown apart? The atmosphere. Set against a raw portrayal of Kolkata’s streets, the series isn’t afraid to show the uglier side of justice and the toll it takes on everyone involved. There’s redemption, there’s betrayal, and there are twists you won’t see coming.

We all know #KarismaKapoor for her iconic, glamorous, and comedic roles from the 90s and early 2000s, but #Brown (June 5) on @ZEE5India could redefine her legacy. Embracing a dark, conflicted, and raw character is exactly the kind of risky reinvention that could rejuvenate her… pic.twitter.com/CzrY8rBDI8 — BINGED (@Binged_) May 28, 2026

What Is Brown About?

Karisma plays Rita Brown, a detective haunted by her own past but laser-focused on cracking the case. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets start unraveling, ones that cut deep both professionally and personally. Every clue drags Rita further into a maze of lies and hidden agendas, and you’ll find yourself caught up in her battle to juggle heartbreak and duty. If you’re into crime thrillers with grit, complicated characters, and suspense that keeps you hooked, Brown is a series you won’t want to miss. Catch all the action and drama on ZEE5 from June 5.

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