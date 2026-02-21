When will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 31 release in India? Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas romantic Pakistani drama to air on…

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been making waves with its powerful storyline and sizzling chemistry between Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. Here's an update on the latest episode release date and time.

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is heading towards its last leg, and now there is a lot of curiosity among the audience about episode 31. Especially, the fans living in India want to know the clear information about its release date, time, and where it will be shown. Recently, the show's airtime has been changed due to Ramazan, leaving many viewers confused. Therefore, the discussion about the new date and time of Episode 31 has intensified.

What is the plot of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

The show stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles. The duo was extremely loved by the viewers. The story revolves around Ayra and Kamyar, whose relationship showcases love, squabbles, emotional ups and downs, and post-marriage complications. Sometimes light-hearted fights, sometimes deep emotional scenes - all this has kept the audience hooked from the beginning. With every new twist, the story became more interesting, which is why this drama has kept its place in today's popular shows.

Why has Meri Zindagi Hai Tu not been released in India and Pakistan?

A major change has been made regarding the release of Episode 31. Previously, the show aired twice a week, on Fridays and Saturdays. But now its schedule has been changed due to the special programs of Ramadan.

When will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 31 release in India?

Now the new episodes will be released only on Saturday. The first plan was that Episode 31 would be released on YouTube on Friday, February 20, and later put on Dailymotion. But now the plan has changed. According to new information, Episode 31 will be released on ARY Digital's official YouTube channel on Saturday, February 21.

When and where to watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 31 in India?

Talking about the release timing, in Pakistan, this episode will be aired on Saturday at 10:30 pm (Pakistani time). The channel has retained its regular late-night slot. For Indian viewers, this time will be 11:30 pm (Indian time). That means fans in India will have to wait until late Saturday night. As of this time, viewers can watch the episodes on the online platform.

Viewers in India can watch the episode on a YouTube channel called Top Pakistani Dramas, where new episodes of the show are usually uploaded. Moreover, later this episode will also be available on Dailymotion, so that viewers who cannot watch on YouTube can watch it there.

