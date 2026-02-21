When will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’s last episode air in India? Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas Khan’s romantic Pakistani drama faces BIG change in…

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan have won the hearts of the audience with their latest drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Amidst the delay in the release of the latest episode, the last episode is reportedly confirmed.

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, has won the hearts of the audience. The show is not only popular in Pakistan but also in many countries like India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The romantic drama is topping the TRP charts in Pakistan and is fast gaining popularity in India as well. Many celebrities, like comedian Bharti Singh, have also praised the show.

When will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’s last episode air in India?

Now the big news has also come out about the last episode of the show. It is being said that the grand finale of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is going to be very special. The makers have planned to add many interesting twists to the story so that the curiosity of the audience remains. According to Filmibeat, a reliable industry source revealed that the show is a limited series and might go off-air after a total of 32 episodes. However, it is also being said that if the demand of the audience remains, the show can also be extended. The show is on its 31st episode, which is said to be released today. At present, some of the actors have completed their shooting, but an official announcement from the channel is yet to be made.

The release date of Episode 31 has also been changed. Earlier, the show was aired every week on Fridays and Saturdays. But now the new schedule has been implemented, according to which new episodes will be released only on Saturday. The first plan was that Episode 31 would be put on YouTube on Friday, February 20 and would later be made available on Dailymotion. But now the plan has changed. According to new information, Episode 31 will be released on ARY Digital's official YouTube channel on Saturday, February 21.

When and where to watch episode 31 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

Talking about the release time, in Pakistan, episode 31 will be aired on Saturday at 10:30 pm (Pakistani time). The channel has retained its late-night slot. For Indian viewers, this time will be 11:30 pm (Indian time). That means fans in India will have to wait until late Saturday night. At the same time, viewers will be able to watch it on the online platform.

Viewers in India can watch the episode on a YouTube channel called Top Pakistani Dramas, where new episodes of the show are usually uploaded. Apart from this, after some time, this episode will also be available on Dailymotion. This will benefit viewers who can't watch on YouTube.

