When will The Boroughs stream? Netflix DROPS Duffer Brothers’ next series with 8 episodes today

Read further to know at what time does The Boroughs release in your country? Here's the global Netflix schedule.

When will The Boroughs stream? Netflix DROPS Duffer Brothers’ next series with 8 episodes today

The Duffer Brothers are at it again. After blowing up with Stranger Things, their new sci-fi drama, The Boroughs, hits Netflix today, May 21. Fans aren’t calm, they’re literally watching the clock. All eight episodes land in one go. In the US, watch for The Boroughs at midnight Pacific, or 3 a.m. Eastern. India? It’s up at 12:30 PM IST. No piecemeal release, Netflix’s rule: once it’s up, the full season is yours.

What’s The Boroughs about?

The story takes place in a quiet New Mexico desert town where things look totally normal until they don’t. There’s something weird lurking. Suddenly, a supernatural force starts picking off the locals, and the place begins to fall apart. A ragtag group has to figure out what’s going on, or else...well, it’s not going to end well.

How is it different from Stranger Things?

Same creators, same knack for suspense, but The Boroughs stands on its own. No shared universe. The setup is similar, small town, scary happenings, people fighting back but this time it’s adults, not kids. Instead of bikes and walkie-talkies, you get grown-ups facing their fears, regrets, and the feeling that time isn’t on their side. It’s horror and sci-fi, but messier and more emotional.

Who’s in the cast?

it’s an all-star crew. Alfred Molina (yeah, Doc Ock) leads, along with Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Kathryn Newton, Jett Klyne, and plenty more. Fans are hyped for this one. The Duffers are famous for suspense and for making you care about everyone you meet on screen. After Stranger Things, the bar’s high, and people are dying to see how The Boroughs mixes mystery, heart, and creepy sci-fi. Social media’s already full of wild theories and the first episode isn’t even out yet.

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