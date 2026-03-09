Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend joins Team India’s celebration after cricketer’s stunning knock in T20 World Cup

India defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium with his rumoured girlfriend. Read on to know more.

India defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20I World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India won the title for the second time in a row. A lot of players have done well in this tournament. Jasprit Bumrah was declared 'Player of the Match,’ while Sanju Samson was adjudged 'Player of the Series.’ At the same time, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan strengthened the team's score by scoring a fast half-century. His rumoured girlfriend, Aditi Hundia, was also present in the stands during the match.

Aditi Hundia cheers for Team India

During the match, Aditi was seen sitting with the family and friends of Team India players at the Narendra Modi Stadium. She wore a red top and appeared on camera several times in TV broadcasts. Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma was also present at the event. As soon as India created history by winning the final, Aditi also reached the ground with Ishan and other players. There, she first celebrated the team's victory with captain Suryakumar Yadav. She then hugged Ishan Kishan, who was wrapped in the Indian flag. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Ishan Kishan was seen dancing and sharing a kiss with his girlfriend, Aditi Hundia. ?❤️pic.twitter.com/Bbw0QyQlpf — Magadh Updates (@magadh_updates) March 9, 2026

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a model and entrepreneur from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She did her schooling at India International School, Jaipur. She completed her education at St. Xavier's College, Jaipur. She was interested in fashion and modeling since her college days. During her studies, she started participating in many college fashion shows and local events. This was the beginning of her modeling career. Gradually, she also started making a mark in the world of beauty pageants and her name started appearing in the fashion industry.

All about Aditi Hundia’s career

Aditi got her first big recognition in the year 2017 when she participated in the Miss India contest and became a finalist. He then won a major title in 2018. She was crowned Miss Diva Supranational. She represented India at Miss Supranational 2019. After her pageant career, Aditi started working in fashion modeling. She was associated with many brands and fashion projects.

Along with modeling, Aditi Hundia has also launched her own fashion and makeup brand. She is working on furthering the brand. She has more than three lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares posts related to fashion and lifestyle.

