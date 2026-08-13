Who is Ahn Pan-seok? South Korean drama director DIES at 64 due to serious health issues

South Korean director Ahn Pan-seok has died at 64. Known for Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, he reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ahn Pan-seok dies at 64: Renowned South Korean drama director Ahn Pan-seok has died at the age of 64, with news of his death announced on August 12, 2026. The filmmaker, known for acclaimed dramas such as Behind the White Tower, Secret Affair, Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, had reportedly been dealing with serious health issues.

Ahn Pan-seok death reason

Ahn had reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer last year and had been undergoing treatment. According to reports, he later suffered a cerebral haemorrhage, after which his health deteriorated. His death was announced by the production team of ENA’s upcoming drama Love Doctor, his final directorial project.

The production team expressed condolences to his family and requested privacy for them during the funeral.

Who is Ahn Pan-seok?

Ahn Pan-seok began his television career at MBC and went on to build a career spanning nearly four decades. He became known for his realistic storytelling, emotionally layered characters and understated approach to relationships and social issues.

Among his best-known works are Behind the White Tower, Secret Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain and One Spring Night. He also directed The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and The Art of Negotiation. His work on Behind the White Tower earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Director in television.

Ahn Pan-Seok's last work

Ahn’s final drama, Love Doctor (Yeonaebaksa), was completed before his death. The ENA series is currently scheduled to premiere in October 2026, making it his final work as a director. Recent industry listings also identify Ahn Pan-seok as the director of the drama, with an August 17 release date in one report, so the exact premiere date should be confirmed closer to the release date.

His death marks the loss of one of South Korea’s distinctive voices in drama, whose work helped shape some of the country’s most acclaimed contemporary television series.

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