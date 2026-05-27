Who is Anik Dutta? Bengali director and national award winner DIES at 65

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta passes away at 65 after falling from his residence in Kolkata. Known for cult classics like Bhooter Bhabishyat and Aparajito, the industry mourns his sudden demise.

Anik Dutta DIES: National Award-winning director Anik Dutta, one of the most respected voices in contemporary Bengali cinema, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, at the age of 65. According to initial reports, he fell from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata. He was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors declared him dead.

Police team reached the spot

A police team has reached the spot and begun an investigation into the incident. As of now, no official statement has been released by the family. Several prominent figures from the Bengali film industry, including actors and directors, gathered at the hospital to pay their respects after the news broke.

Who was director Anik Dutta?

Anik Dutta was pretty much admired for his sharp storytelling and his smart satire, too, plus this very particular way of mixing humour with social commentary, like it came naturally. Somewhere along the line, he managed to make all of it feel different, not just for the jokes. His directorial debut came in 2012 with the cult classic Bhooter Bhabishyat, a witty, ghost-centric comedy that went on to become extremely popular, for how it played with Kolkata’s changing urban landscape. The film had a strong ensemble of actors, too, with Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee, and Saswata Chatterjee all showing up in full form.

After that, he kept going with films like Borunbabur Bondhu (2020) and Aparajito (2022), and with each one, he sort of further cemented the idea that he wasn’t scared to try something new. A lot of his work felt like it had intellectual gravity, yet still stayed close to Bengali culture; that connection was never thin or forced.

Anik Dutta was also the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, who founded United Bank of India. Now with his passing, there’s this real, deep void in the Bengali film fraternity, and many are recalling him not only as a director with talent, but as a reflective artist, who kept bringing fresh angles to regional cinema.

Tributes keep pouring in from across the industry, too, as fans and colleagues mourn the loss of a creative mind who always narrated with heart and with honesty.

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