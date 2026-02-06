Who is Anju Krishna? Tamil-Malayalam actress arrested in Chennai drug case with…, Anti-Narcotics Unit’s raid REVEALS…

Anju Krishna is making headlines after sensational news of a drug case from Chennai. She had worked in the South Indian industry both in Malayalam and Tamil movies.

Actress Anju Krishna, who has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, has recently come into the limelight after a drug case surfaced in Chennai. The Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of Chennai Police acted in this case as part of a special operation, in which a total of eight people, including Anju Krishna, were arrested. According to the police, the action was taken after receiving inputs related to an alleged drug trafficking network active in some areas of the city.

What is the drug case?

According to reports, the investigation began with the arrest of a 33-year-old man, Vigneswaran, from Chennai's Nesapakkam area. On the basis of available information, the police have launched a probe. Following this, a decoy operation was launched in the Valsaravakkam area. According to a Times of India report, the policemen posed as customers and got in touch with an alleged supplier, Venkatesh Kumar. When he reached the place to deliver the drugs from the car, the police surrounded the vehicle and detained the people present there. Anju Krishna was also arrested during the same operation.

TRENDING NOW

Who all are arrested in the Chennai drug case?

The arrested have been identified as Anju Krishna (30), Vincy Niveda (26), Karthik Raja (31), Yashwanth (25), Sriram (33), Alvibinsha (27), and Venkatesh Kumar (31). According to officials, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of OG ganja, 15 grams of ganja, one LSD stamp, one smoking bong, and nine mobile phones were recovered during the operation. All the accused were produced in court, whereupon they were remanded to judicial custody. Police are currently investigating his role in the incident.

Who is Anju Krishna?

Talking about Anju Krishna's career, she has worked in the Tamil film Vellimalai. She has also appeared in Malayalam projects, including the George George-starrer Aaro. TV viewers also know her from the serial Priyankari aired on Flowers channel. Anju started her career with modeling, after which she worked in short films and then reached feature films. She is originally from Thrissur, Kerala, but most of her work has been in the Tamil industry.

The police said that the investigation is still on, and further legal procedures are being completed by the Valasaravakkam police. According to reports, it will be clear how big this network is and who is involved in it only after the investigation is completed.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more