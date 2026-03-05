Who is Anurag Dobhal? UK07 Rider claims suicide attempt, makes SHOCKING revelation of family torture, felt Salman Khan was ANGRY due to THIS reason

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal put out a vlog on Wednesday. He spoke about shocking threats and family conflict.

Anurag Dobhal torture: YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, who was referred to as UK07 Rider, had put out an emotional note on Instagram. The viral note states that Anurag was subjected to severe mental harassment and torture. The YouTuber also said that he would reveal the names of those who had tortured him. In a new video, the YouTuber has made a shocking revelation of his ordeal. He called it his last video and held his parents and siblings responsible for “torturing” him. Anurag has been facing conflict over his inter‑caste marriage to Ritika. In a recent video, Dobhal also talked about depression, claimed his wife has left him. He also accused his family members of taking his property.

What has Anurag Dobhal said about his parents and brother?

Besides revealing his decision to quit YouTube, he called the video as his last vlog. He grew emotional as he explained his ordeal. He said, "Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhoregi." In his video which lasted for close to two hours, Anurag talked about his most difficult phases in life. This included his diagnoses of brain tumour at 14, pressure he faced by the family to study well and holding tuition classes to realise his dreams. He mentioned that his parents' dream were always more important. Anurag further revealed that he met his wife Ritika, on social media after she messaged him continuously for close to 3 years as his fan. He also mentioned that he dated for another two years before they decided to get married. However, his family did not support his decision.

Did Anurag Dobhal participate in Bigg Boss?

Anurag enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 17. Following his eviction, many of Anurag Dobhal's fans felt that he was bullied inside the show by the makers and contestants. When Anurag slammed him on the show, many felt it was unnecessary. During an interaction, Anurag said during his stay in the house, he felt very low and lost. "The contestants were against me, Bigg Boss was against me, even Salman sir seemed to be angry with me for questioning how things were happening in the show," he had told India Today.

