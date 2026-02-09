Who is Apurva Padgaonkar? Divya Agarwal’s husband back in spotlight after Bhavya Singh’s claim goes VIRAL

Divya Agarwal's husband Apurva Padgaonkar continues to dominate headlines. Read on to know why he has been trending.

Divya Agarwal got married to popular businessman and restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar a couple of years back - in February 2024 - in Mumbai. Going by the recent developments in the popular reality show The 50, contestant Bhavya Singh was seen accusing Divya of being a 'gold digger'. Bhavya also mentioned that Divya has been currently residing away from her husband Apurva. Since the time, the latest episode of reality show The 50 has been released, netizens have been intgerested in knowing everything about Divya Agarwal's husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. Read on to know more about him.

Who is Apurva Padgaonkar?

According to reports, engineer entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar has massive knowledge and expertise in Mumbai's hospitality sector. Apurva Padgaonkar - who has engineering and MBA degrees to his credit - decided to venture into the restaurant business. This decision helped him establish himself in Mumbai’s nightlife. If reports are to be believed, he runs four restaurants in different areas in Mumbai. His ventures include - Soy Street in Vashi, and The Tight Pub. In addition to this, he also owns Lemon Leaf in Bandra and Pot Pourri in Chembur, which were set up in October 2022. These eating destinations have played a key role in helping him earn massive reputation as a successful restaurateur. He has been in news for his masterclass too, which inspire women to do everything possible to follow their creative desires, and explore their interests in food, art, etc. By entering the domain of hospitality, Apurva Padgaonkar has been successful in gaining massive wealth. Reportedly, by 2025, Apurva Padgaonkar's net worth will inch closer to Rs 45 crore, courtesy four restaurants including Soy Street, The Tiger Pub, Pot Pourri, and Lemon Leaf.

Is there trouble in Divya Agarwal's and Apurva Padgaonkar's marriage?

A couple of years ago, Divya married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. While they got married in February, 2024, rumours of their split started making rounds in May. However, Divya didn't agree to the news of their divorce. She had said in one of the interviews, "I made no noise. I made no comments, no stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see, expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they are expecting now, the babies, divorce. none of it is happening (side eyes emoji). In truth, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily-ever-after. And by God’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!"

However, Apurva hasn't reacted to the allegations made by Bhavya Singh yet.

