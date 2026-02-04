Who is Arun Panwar? YouTuber under spotlight as VIRAL wedding video SPARKS controversy after…

A video of a man named Arun Panwar is being widely discussed on social media these days. Read on to know what happened.

A video of a man named Arun Panwar is being widely discussed on social media these days. The video is said to be related to their wedding, in which Rs 71 lakh cash and 21 tolas of gold were given during a ceremony. It is also being said in the video that this is not dowry but charity. As soon as the video went viral, people began posting their reactions in the comments section on social media. Many users expressed anger over this and started writing various things.

Why is Arun Panwar going viral on social media?

After the video went viral on social media, Arun Pawar was trolled heavily. People shared their thoughts in the comments section. While some users said they were sold at a good price, others questioned what the girl and her family got in return. Many people openly linked it to dowry and criticised Arun Panwar. Apart from this video, Arun Panwar has also shared many other videos and photos related to his wedding, in which the grandeur of the wedding is clearly visible. That's why people are so angry.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Panwar (@arunpanwarx)

Who is Arun Panwar?

Arun Panwar is no ordinary person. He is a well-known automobile YouTuber and has a good following on social media. He has over 2.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has around one lakh followers on Facebook. He makes reviews and videos related to cars and bikes, which people like a lot. Because of his popularity, his video spread so quickly.

All about Arun Panwar educational qualification

Arun Panwar is said to have studied BCA and started his YouTube channel in the year 2019. Gradually, his videos started reaching people and today he is considered a successful content creator. According to reports, he earns lakhs of rupees every month from his YouTube channel.

Talking about his personal life, the name of Arun Panwar's wife is Tithi. She is a doctor by profession and holds an MBBS degree. Photos and videos from the wedding are going viral on social media.

