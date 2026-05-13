Who is Basuri Chokshi? Artist behind Alia Bhatt's DREAMY Cannes 2026 gown goes VIRAL

Alia Bhatt turned heads at Cannes with a hand-painted couture gown created by Ahmedabad-based artist Basuri Chokshi and designer Yash Patil, blending fine art, nature-inspired motifs, and high fashion into one stunning look.

Cannes 2026: The actual beauty was occurring in the delicate, lavender-hued brushstrokes that slid across the silk organza, while everyone else was preoccupied with deciphering the "ABK" embroidered on Alia Bhatt's Cannes gown bag. You're not too far off if you thought that clothing belonged in a dream. Meet Basuri Chokshi, a painter and muralist from Ahmedabad who just shown that hand-painted high fashion is superior.

From designing walls to creating art

Not all of Basuri's paintings were for the red carpet. She was trained as an interior designer and spent her early years studying buildings and silos. However, art had a subdued role in her life, from her mother's regular replacement of the pichhwai paintings in their house shrine to her father's meticulous jewellery designs.

She discovered she would want to be on the walls rather than merely creating them in 2012 while practicing interior design. She decided to switch to acrylic paints and never looked back.

Basuri’s art brings nature to couture

A careful examination of Alia's gown reveals the hallmarks of Basuri's distinctive design, which is a tribute to the Riviera's floral elements and natural beauty. She views these topics as windows into the complex mysteries and beauties of nature. Her method is the same whether she's working on a 2,000-square-foot, two-story mural or a few meters of delicate silk for a worldwide icon: meticulous planning, skillful execution, and a palette so gentle it draws you in without ever demanding your attention.

Yash Patil turned art into couture magic

Corset expert Yash Patil and his own company, That Antiquepiece, transformed Alia Bhatt's hand-painted garment into a stunning gown, transforming every piece of fabric into a wearable work of art. He and Alia have already worked together, and the actress was spotted for a magazine cover shoot wearing the brand's sculpted Metallic Gota jacket with silk fringed lapel and Leo-draped silk organza corset. Bollywood stars like Sobhita Dhulipala and Bhumi Pednekar have also worn Patil's famous, sculpted corsets.

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