Who is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri singer SLAMMED for tossing female dance into crowd during live stage performance

Bhojpuri singer Dhananjay Sharma has been embroiled in a controversy after he lifted a female dancer and threw her into the audience. The video has sparked massive outrage online.

Dhananjay Sharma courts controversy: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bhojpuri singer Dhananjay Sharma is seen lifting a female performer only to throw her towards the audience during a live performance. Before he does that, he pulls and drags the performer. The act has been condemned by many. According to reports, the exact date and location of the incident hasn't been confirmed. The video has left many miffed. Many viewers and activists quick to condemn the behavior as disrespectful, and abusive toward performers.

Shocking incident recorded on camera

As evident from the video shared above, Bhojpuri singer can be seen performing in front of a packed and unruly crowd. During the performance, the female dancer who dances with him looks visibly shocked and surprised when the singer grabs her mid-act. Even the other female dancers around are taken aback by it. Next, a few male members try to pull the dancer on the stage.

Who is Dhananjay Sharma?

Dhananjay Sharma is a Bhojpuri singer and stage performer. He gained massive popularity for his live stage shows that are held in Bihar and other neighboring regions.

Was the performer hurt?

According to reports, the female performer wasn't hurt or face life-threatening injuries. However, one can't deny the physical risk that she was exposed to while be thrown at the viewers. After the video was slammed on social media, Bihar Police officially intervened. According to reports, senior officials have directed the Muzaffarpur Police to start an immediate investigation into the shocking incident.

How did people react to his viral video?

One comment read, "Bihar Police must arrest the organisers and identify the companies bringing these artists. Rescue the girls and safely hand them over to their parents. How are such events happening, sometimes under political patronage? This should also be a topic of News TV debates." Next user mentioned, "Tum bhojpuri walo ki vajah se pura Bihar badnam hai, You guys are curse on bihar". Another netizen posted, "Society ne iss soch ko pala posa hai, nahi toh koi ye sab karne ki sochta bhi nahi. Jaisi parwarish, waisi harakatein."

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