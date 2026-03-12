Who is Farman Khan? Monalisa's husband met her on Facebook, their interfaith love story faced opposition from family

According to reports, Monalisa and Farman Khan first connected on Facebook around a year and a half ago. A straightforward friendship eventually developed into a passionate partnership. However, because they are from different religious sects, their family strongly opposed their relationship.

Monalisa Bhosle, who became well-known during the recent Maha Kumbh Mela, wed her partner Farman Khan in a Thiruvananthapuram temple ceremony. The pair reportedly got married in a low-key ceremony and have since asked the Kerala Police for protection. Their families have expressed resistance to their connection, prompting the move.

Several images and videos have also surfaced, providing a look into their wedding ceremony.

Who is Monalisa's husband Farman Khan?

Farman is a model and actor from Maharashtra. Monalisa and Farman apparently met on Facebook around a year and a half ago. A straightforward friendship eventually developed into a passionate relationship. However, because they are from different religious sects, their family strongly opposed their relationship.

According to reports, Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle, even put pressure on her to wed a guy of his choice.

Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. She is from UP, he is from Maharashtra. But Kerala Police is giving protection due to her family opposition.pic.twitter.com/HLlDLhnNiX — Nidhi ? (@nidhisharmahu) March 11, 2026

The pair allegedly traveled to Kerala and asked the government for protection for their relationship since they were determined to be together in spite of the opposition.

Where did Monalisa-Farman get married?

At Thiruvananthapuram's Nainar Temple, the pair exchanged vows. Several well-known figures from social and political spheres attended the wedding ceremony, according to an Onmanorama report.

While speaking with the media, Farman commended the people of Kerala and indicated that they intend to stay in the state rather than return to their hometowns.

Farman initially rejected Monalisa's proposal?

Farman also disclosed that Monalisa had proposed to him. Despite his initial rejection of her proposal, he later consented to go on a date. They fell in love after meeting on a film set.

Earlier this year, a video of Monalisa selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj went popular on social media. Monalisa is from Uttar Pradesh. Netizens were drawn to the video, which made her a topic of much discussion on several platforms.

Monalisa has been in the public eye ever since, and her private life is currently generating headlines.

