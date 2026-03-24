Who is Isha Rikhi? Punjabi actress SECRETLY marries rapper Badshah; video goes VIRAL

Rapper-singer Badshah is now trending because of viral photos and videos from his reported secret wedding to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Read on to know more.

Recently, rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have been discussed a lot on social media. Their wedding pictures have gone viral. The pictures were shared by Esha's mother, Poonam Rikhi on Instagram. Although the couple has not yet openly confirmed the wedding, the Varmala and the atmosphere of the wedding are clearly visible in the pictures. That's why people are taking it so seriously. Nowadays, such news related to celebrity life goes viral very fast, and fans keep an eye on every small update.

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Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry. She started her career as a model and later ventured into films. His first appearance was as a guest in the film 'Jatt and Juliet'. He made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. Sippy Gill was also seen with him in the film. Apart from this, she also worked in the Bollywood film Nawabzaade, in which Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak appeared. Isha has also worked in many Punjabi music videos, which has increased her fan following.

She said, “I was never interested in acting before; my dad has always been quite supportive, and he always wanted to see me as a model. I was given a chance to act, and I am now very fascinated by this field.”

All about Badshah’s personal life

Talking about Badshah's personal life, this is not his first marriage. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple got married in 2012 and separated in 2022 after living together for several years. They also have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Badshah had earlier told in an interview that he was not very comfortable with children at first, but after the birth of his daughter, his thinking changed. That's why his personal life has always been interesting for fans.

What's in the wedding photos?

In the pictures, Isha is seen wearing a red dress. Her lehenga had a golden design on it, and she also wore traditional jewellery. TBadshah was also seen in a traditional look. The wedding was attended by both families and close friends. Moments like Varmala and Phere were also seen in the photo, from which it is being speculated that the wedding took place in a private ceremony. Isha’s mother blessed the two in the caption while sharing the photo, which made people believe that it is not just a rumour.

What is the truth?

So far, the biggest question is whether this marriage has really happened or it is just a rumour. Because neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has made any official statement.

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