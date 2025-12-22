Who is James Ransone? The Wire actor DIES at 46 due to..., fans wonders what…

James Ransone Death: Hollywood actor James Ransone has been reported dead at the age of 46. James Ransone has left a lasting impression on the audience with his performances as Ziggy Sobotka in the critically acclaimed TV series The Wire.

Hollywood actor James Ransone has tragically passed away. He was 46 years old. James Ransone was best known for his roles as Ziggy Sobotka in the TV series The Wire and as the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in the horror film It: Chapter Two. His death has sent shockwaves through the film and television industry. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, James Ransone died on Friday. Several reports indicate that he was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

What is the reason for James Ransone’s death?

According to media reports, the cause of death is listed as suicide on the Medical Examiner's website. It is reported that he died by hanging. TMZ has also independently confirmed the news of his death. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call to his home, after which police arrived at the scene. The police prepared a death investigation report and found no signs of foul play or external interference. An official statement mentioned that there were no suspicious circumstances in the case.

Popular roles of James Ransone

James Ransone achieved an incredible level of recognition with his highly acclaimed HBO television series The Wire. The character of Ziggy Sobotka, played by him, was very popular among viewers. Soon after, he became a part of various films and TV series, giving the audience the chance to see the many faces of a very talented actor. In the case of movie roles, he got the global notice as the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. Besides, he was part of such movies as: Tangerine, Sinister, Sinister 2, Spike Lee’s Oldboy remake, The Black Phone, and its sequel.

What was the last film of James Ransone?

The Black Phone 2 was his last film, proving to be his final project. His performances in these films were highly praised.

James Ransone has been involved in various well-known TV shows as well. His roles in Poker Face, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, SEAL Team, and The First were among the most prominent ones. He was absolutely devoted to his characters and made an impact on the audience.

