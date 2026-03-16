Who is Jannat Zubair? Popular actor was with brother Ayaan Zubair when they were physically assaulted in Panvel, her team REVEALS...

Actress Jannat Zubair's team put out a statement on her Instagram handle to confirm that she and her brother are safe. The statement also mentioned that the cops are actively investigating the incident.

Jannat Zubair and her younger brother, Ayaan Zubair enjoy a massive fan following. With gripping and funny reels on social media, they have managed to grab everyone's attention and win their applause too. The brother-sister duo was on a trip, when they found themselves in the most unexpected and unfortunate situation. Both "faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight". As soon as the incident was reported, many claimed that both Jannat and Ayaan were injured. However, now Jannat's team has put out their first official statement on the recent incident.

What has Jannat's team said?

Television actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair and her team took to social media to talk about the recent incident. Their official statement also made her fans aware of her current condition. The post read: "Hi all, we would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway in broad daylight yesterday." Jannat’s team further stated that the cops are looking into the incident and that the investigation is underway. Her team also confirmed that Jannat and Ayaan "are safe now." The team was quick to thank fans who supported Jannat and were genuinely worried about her condition.

Jannat Zubair's team posted the note with a caption that read, “We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information.”

What did Jannat Zubair's fans say?

Within minutes of upload, Jannat's post went viral on social media. And her fans were quick to share their reactions. One comment read, "This must have been so scary. So glad you both are safe, May Allah always keep you under his protection." Another netizen posted, "Here with you both no matter what! We love you!!" Next comment read, "I hope you get justice as soon as possible. Take care, you both." Another user said, "Please take care of yourselves Jannat and Ayaan it’s so scary to hear what happened but we are so glad you both are safe now...We are always standing by you no matter what happens!" A few other comments read, "Thank God for your safety. May God protect you. Please take care of yourselves”, "Ayaan and appi Alhamdulillah you're both safe now please take care of yourselves, we always here for you both no matter what!! i pray that justice will be served soon", "Sending lots of love and duas for you both" and " May Allah S.W.T bless you with all the safety and strength to get through this trauma seeing this news was a complete shock but your safety is the most important thing for us....We love you both more than anything and we are standing by you forever".

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