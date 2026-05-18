Who is K Rajan? Veteran Tamil producer DIES at 85; actors Sarath Kumar, Vishal and others pay tribute

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan passed away at the age of 85, leaving the Tamil film industry in shock as stars like R Sarath Kumar, Vishal and Khushbu Sundar paid emotional tributes.

K Rajan DIES: K Rajan, a veteran Tamil cinema producer renowned for producing films such as 'Thangamana Thangachi' and 'Chinna Poovai Killathe' among others, died at the age of 85 on Sunday (May 17). Actors, producers, and technicians were deeply saddened by the abrupt demise.

Actor R Sarath Kumar pays emotional tribute

Actor R Sarath Kumar shared an emotional condolence message, "The tragic incident of Mr K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul."

Vishal, an actor and producer, also responded on X, expressing his disbelief at the news.

Actor-producer Vishal expresses his sorrow

"Just heard the news of k Rajan sir's demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless"

Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting.

May his… pic.twitter.com/75GXFHu9uM — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 17, 2026

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar shares his sorrow

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar also shared her sorrow in a post on X.

"Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi"

K Rajan death cause

According to One India Tamil, K Rajan purportedly died after jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai from a bridge. Emergency personnel later retrieved his remains and sent it for formal examination.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

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