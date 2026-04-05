Who is Kanwal Aftab and where is she now? Pakistani influencer video caught in viral private video leak controversy

Kanwal Aftab has become a topic of discussion on social media these days. Her name has come under controversy after an alleged private video went viral.

Kanwal Aftab has become a topic of discussion on social media these days. Her name has come under controversy after an alleged private video went viral. The video, which is said to be from 2024, claims to show a woman in an objectionable position. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the woman in the video is actually Kanwal Aftab.

Who is Kanwal Aftab?

Kanwal Aftab is a well-known Pakistani TikTok and Instagram creator. She lives in Lahore and has a huge fan following on social media. She often shares videos and photos with her husband Zulqarnain Sikandar and daughter. Her content gives a glimpse of family life, fashion and daily routine, which is very much liked by her fans.

What is the truth behind the viral video?

Several rumours have spread on social media about this issue. Some reports say that it features Kanwal Aftab, but there is no official confirmation of this. There has been no public statement on the issue so far. There are doubts over the authenticity of the video.

Other controversial viral videos

This is not the first time that an influencer's name has come up in such a controversy. Earlier, names like Mathira Mohammad and Imsha Rehman have also come into the controversy of similar alleged video leaks. In these cases, too, questions were raised on the veracity of the videos, but due to the rapid spread on social media, the concerned people had to face heavy trolling and mental pressure.

Expert advice on viral videos

After such cases, the debate on digital security and responsibility has intensified. Experts say that sharing or watching any private video without confirmation is wrong, and it can also be considered a kind of online harassment. People are being asked not to forward such content and use social media responsibly.

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