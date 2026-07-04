Who is Kapil Dinkar? Meet UP cop who won Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

Get to know all about the new winner of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Kapil Dinkar here. Read about the singer turned cop below to learn more about him.

Who is Kapil Dinkar? Meet UP cop who won Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

The new episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season 2 dropped yesterday, and fans couldn’t be happier. This was the second episode of the beloved show and featured a panel full of OG comedians such as Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. From all the acts that we saw yesterday, the one that has been going viral on the internet has to be of Uttar Pradesh cop, Kapil Dinkar.

His act won over the hearts of both India's Got Latent panellists and the audience. With his talent and confidence, he was also able to win the prize money for yesterday’s episode. Let’s dive in to know more about Kapil Dinkar, the new winner of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent here.

Who is Kapil Dinkar?

Kapil Dinkar is a serving Uttar Pradesh Police constable who entered India's Got Latent as a contestant. Clips from his performance at the show have been going viral ever since the episode aired yesterday.

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About Kapil Dinkar’s winning act in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

What instantly made Kapil stand out from the rest of the acts at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has to be his entrance. He stepped onto the stage wearing his police uniform. Kapil started his act with a cheeky opener, saying, “Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada band karwa ke?”

This was a shot at all the trouble Samay and his show ran into last year.

After Kapil confirmed that he is an actual cop, he started his performance. Kapil sang an original song that he had written and composed. His melodious voice and beautiful lyrics won hearts. He got a score of a perfect 10 from the panellists, and it matched the score he had written for himself. This made Kapil the winner of India's Got Latent season 2 episode 2.

Kapil Dinkar’s Career

While singing is his true calling and passion, Kapil Dinkar has been a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police since 2021. He explained on the show that joining the police was a part of his mother’s dream, while singing was his. Kapil also talked about how he gives equal time to his career as a constable and his passion for singing.

He talked about how he is the only one with a rare distinction in his department to be the only constable formally allowed to pursue his singing career alongside abiding by his police duty. Kapil picks up night shifts more often to have his mornings free to focus on his music career. Apart from writing and composing music, he has also authored three books and has eight more currently in progress.

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