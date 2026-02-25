Who is Katherine Hartley? Martin Short’s daughter killed herself because…

Daughter of Martin Short, Katherine Hartley died in February 2026. She reportedly killed herself at her Hollywood Hills home. Read on to know more.

Katherine Hartley Short, the only daughter of comedian and actor Martin Short, died in February 2026. Her death was confirmed in an official statement released by the family, which was published by media outlets such as PEOPLE and USA Today. Expressing deep sorrow, the family appealed for respect for personal life during this difficult time. Katherine was dear to her family and friends and will always be remembered in their hearts, the statement said. The news deeply affected both the entertainment industry and the mental health community.

How did Katherine Kartley Short die?

According to the report, 42-year-old Katherine died at her Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles Police Department and local fire department confirmed the incident. Authorities said she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 23, 2026. The statement read, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Why did Katherine Kartley Short kill herself?

The exact reason behind Katherine's move has not been publicly revealed. However, in an old interview with The Guardian, Martin Short had said that the family had to go through a difficult period after his wife Nancy Dolman died of cancer in 2010. At the time, it had an emotional impact on her children. He said, "It's been a tough two years for my children. This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There's no big surprise."

It was later reported in a Page Six report that Katherine had also adopted a service dog to manage her mental health. However, no official reason has been shared by the family or authorities regarding the actual circumstances behind his demise.

Who is Katherine Kartley Short?

Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker by profession and was actively working in the field of mental health. She was partially employed at a clinic called Amae Health, where she provided therapy and emotional support to people. She previously worked at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for four years. There, she helped people suffering from serious mental problems.

All about Katherine Kartley’s educational qualifications

In terms of education, Katherine received a bachelor's degree in psychology from New York University. She later earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Southern California. She kept her private life out of the public eye despite her father's fame. However, she sometimes appeared with her father at family and cultural events.

