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Who is Kim Jung Hoon? BLACKPINK's Jisoo's brother involved in SHOCKING sexual assault case, several accusations levelled against him

Kim Jung Hoon, Jisoo's older brother, is at the center of a fresh controversy, Read further to know everything about it as the case unfolds.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 20, 2026 4:10 PM IST

Who is Kim Jung Hoon? BLACKPINK's Jisoo's brother involved in SHOCKING sexual assault case, several accusations levelled against him

Kim Jung Hoon, Jisoo’s older brother, is at the center of a fresh contaoversy, after several serious accusations started appearing up against him. He’s not a celebrity himself, but he's always been in the limelight due to his connection with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

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So, what’s going on?

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Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station reportedly started investigating Kim Jung Hoon after a female streamer accused him of non-consensual physical contact. This allegedly happened after he bought something called a “date ticket.” The story exploded across social media and Korean forums, and the backlash was quick.

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On top of that, reports said police arrested him on April 16 as part of their investigation, but the details are still pretty unclear. Then, things escalated. Another woman, who says she’s Kim Jung Hoon’s wife, stepped forward with her own allegations. She claims she endured years of physical abuse, emotional mistreatment, and sexual violence during their relationship. Her words added serious weight to the growing outrage online.

People across the internet now want a thorough investigation. The accusations are just too big to ignore.

And what about Kim Jung Hoon himself?

He hasn’t said much publicly. Jisoo also hasn’t responded about her brother’s situation. Fans are waiting to see if Kim Jung Hoon will eventually speak up or if more legal details will come out.

The story is everywhere, mainly because of Kim Jung Hoon’s connection to Jisoo, who’s one of the biggest names in K-pop. When a celebrity’s family member gets caught in a scandal, it grabs attention fast. The investigation is still going on and there might be more updates on this case as it unfolds.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Blackpink Blackpink Jisoo Brother Allegations Celebrity Scandal K-pop News Kim Jung Hun Kim Jung Hun Controversy Kim Jung Hun Sexual Assault Allegations Korean Entertainment News