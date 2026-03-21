Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother has THIS connection with Deepika Padukone and Border 2

Madhurjeet Sarghi, Dhurandhar 2 star's Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother, continues to be lauded for her flawless acting. Know more about her.

Dhurandhar 2: Viewers had several questions when the teaser and trailer of Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge were unveiled. Not everybody was clear about the real reason behind bringing the real story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Many questioned how Jaskirat Singh Rangi's story would have impacted the way things happened in the present timeline. Others wondered if it was done just to make the movie more emotional. Well, after watching the film, we know how important it is to know about Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his family, and their tragic past. And one actor who makes this part of the film memorable is Madhurjeet Sarghi who essays the role of Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi's on-screen mother in Dhurandhar 2.

Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi?

Madhurjeet Sarghi was born to Harjit Singh and Tejinder Kaur. While Madhurjeet's father Harjit is a PhD scholar, former Doordarshan employee and Punjabi filmmaker, her mother is a retired professor, lyricist and screenwriter. With parents who had a clear understanding of cinema, she was bound to have interest in acting. Madhurjeet Sarghi, an English literature graduate from Jalandhar, started acting right when she was in college. This was when she had started taking theatre more seriously. Her flawless performance of the role - Archana Bajaj - a tough lawyer of acid attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone) in Chhapaak was lauded by the fans and critics alike.

Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi married to?

Madhurjeet Sarghi is married to his childhood friend Anurag Singh. Anurag Singh is the director of Border 2. He has also directed several other films including Kesari, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Disco Singh, Punjab 1984, Jugjugg Jeeyo. Both Madhurjeet and Anurag's mothers worked in the same department in the university. In an interview, Madhurjeet Sarghi had mentioned that Anuarg was three when she was born and he visited the hospital with his mother to see her.

Madhurjeet Sarghi in Dhurandhar 2's most emotional scene

After Hamza finishes his mission in Pakistan, he gets back to India and meets Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan). Next, he makes a decision and travels back to Pathankot to meet his family. Dressed as Jaskirat, he sees his mother and sister from a distance. He can't contain his emotions, his eyes are moist as he tries to approach them. But he decides to leave the place without meeting them. What really hits hard here is everything Jaskirat has lost. Jaskirat didn’t just walk away from his home in Pathankot. He also had to leave his wife and son in Pakistan. And in India, even though he is very close to his mother and sister, he can't meet them. It’s like the past holds him back all over again.

And even though the viewers wait for Madhurjeet Sarghi's character to see Jaskirat, it doesn't happen. Jaskirat's mother has aged, looks in pain, and is seen shutting the gate. This appears as if the chapter of Jaskirat’s life has been closed too.

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