Who is Natasha Dalal? Meet Varun Dhawan’s childhood crush who became his forever

Read further to know who's Natasha Dalal, and all about bollywood most private but adorable couple's love story.

Natasha Dalal is a Mumbai-born fashion designer who runs her own label specializing in bridal and wedding wear. Natasha launched that brand, the Natasha Dalal Label, back in 2013 after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She actually has a bit of a reputation for her luxe but wearable bridal designs.

But back to the question everyone’s asking, how did she and Varun Dhawan meet?

Turns out, their story goes way back. They were childhood friends, going to the same school in Mumbai, Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School. Varun talked about it just recently on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show. He said the first time he saw Natasha, they were in sixth grade. “She was in the yellow house and I was in the red house,” he said. It was one of those teenage moments, you’re in the school canteen, you spot someone, and bam, he claims he just fell for her right then.

It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Natasha, though. Varun admitted she rejected him three or four times before she finally agreed to go out with him. But once she did, that was it, they’ve been together for more than ten years now.

When rumors about their secret engagement started swirling back in 2019, Varun shot those down. Still, it seems there was more going on behind the scenes than he let on. Then, the wedding finally happened, and honestly, it was all true. Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal went from being school friends to husband and wife, and now they're parents, too. They tied the knot on January 24, 2021, at The Mansion House. The ceremony stayed small and private, only about 50 people mostly close family and a handful of industry friends like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Varun’s uncle, Anil Dhawan, confirmed the big day right before the wedding, but the couple themselves stayed quiet, letting their wedding photos hit the headlines instead.

They both liked to keep things under wraps. Even during all the engagement rumors, Varun kept things vague. He only dropped a hint about getting married in a 2020 interview, saying he was definitely planning for it “soon,” but wanted a bit more certainty first. Looking back, it’s pretty clear they valued their privacy. They didn’t publicize milestones until they truly felt ready.

And now, life’s moved even further along. On June 3, 2024, Varun and Natasha became parents to a baby girl. They announced her arrival in a short joint post and asked for privacy. Since then, they've only shared a couple glimpses of her, her name and face are still out of the spotlight. Varun’s opened up a little about fatherhood, saying Natasha keeps him grounded and they’re working hard to give their daughter a normal childhood, far from constant media chaos.

These days, Natasha is still focused on her bridal and occasion wear label and pretty much avoids interviews and talk shows. Varun’s juggling film projects and family life. Hard to believe, but their story started back in sixth grade at Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai.

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